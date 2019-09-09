Daniil Medvedev told Rafael Nadal the way he was playing ‘is a big joke’, after US Open win

Rafael Nadal clinched the nineteenth Grand Slam title of his career on Monday, by beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the finals of the 2019 US Open.

Nadal pulled off a stunning 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Medvedev, and right now he is just one Grand Slam short of equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record for the most Grand Slam victories.

During the trophy ceremony, Medvedev, who put up a solid fight against the Spaniard before surrendering to him, told the 33-year-old Nadal that the way he was playing “is a big joke”.

“The way you are playing is a big joke. It’s very tough to play against you. Because of the crowd, I was fighting like hell,” the Russian star said.

“In the third set, in my mind, I was already thinking about what to say in the speech. I was fighting and I didn’t give up, but unfortunately, it didn’t go my way.”

In reply, Nadal praised the 23-year-old for his fighting spirit.

“It was an amazing final. Daniil [Medvedev] is only 23 years old and the way he was able to fight and change the rhythm of the match was amazing.”

“He will have many more opportunities like this,” the World No.2 concluded.

Quotes via NDTV Sports.