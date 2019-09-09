After US Open, former World No.1 challenges Rafael Nadal to win tournament he’s never won before

Has Rafael Nadal proved himself to be the best tennis player of the year by winning the US Open? According to former World No.1 Jim Courier, the answer is a resounding NO.

In his most recent interview, Courier said that Nadal needs to go and prove a point to his rivals, by taking home the winners’ trophy at the ATP Finals, scheduled to be held at London during 2019 November.

“I agree with that Nadal is clearly is in the lead [in terms of being the best player of 2019] and certainly in the lead as far as finishing the year on top [of the rankings],” he said to Tennis Channel.

Watch the video below:

“But there is one tournament that he has never won that would be a nice feather in his cap and that’s the year-end championships in London,” he further added.

“Nadal has struggled at times at that point of the season and he doesn’t love it necessarily but that would be a real marker for him after winning his fourth US Open.”

“Djokovic is hanging on by a pretty thin thread at No.1 [in the rankings] right now.”

“And when we are evaluating their careers weeks at No.1 is another factor, Roger Federer has the most, Nadal is not close but Djokovic could get him.”

Quotes via Express.