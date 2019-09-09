Rafael Nadal reveals how he can surpass Novak Djokovic to become World No.1

Though Rafael Nadal claims that he has given little attention to his battle with Novak Djokovic to become World No.1 by the end of the year, the Spaniard remains sure of what he has to do next, to get there.

After his US Open win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Tuesday, Nadal revealed that chasing the World No.1 rank is not the ultimate goal for him at this day and age. However, he added that he will look to continue his brilliant form in the upcoming tournaments as well, and see if that can help him overtake Djokovic by the end of the year.

Upon asked how much it means to be competing for the No.1 ranking at 33 years of age, the Spaniard told reporters: “I don’t compete for it. I just do it my way.”

“If I am able to be No.1 doing it my way, great. But I always say the same: today, it is not my main goal,” he further added.

“Of course, it’s great to be in that fight. But for me personally, it’s not really a fight. I just try to be competitive the weeks that I need to compete, or the weeks that I want to compete.”

“With my age and with my goals, I cannot lose energy or time to follow the No.1. I need to think about my career in a different way.”

“For me, my main goal is to play as long as possible and compete, being competitive. Sometimes if you need to follow the No.1, you are going to lose years of your career,” Nadal explained, before concluding.

“But I am there. If I am able to play well until the end of the season, I going to have my chances. That is going to be amazing. But I always say the same: it’s not my main goal today.”

Quotes via Metro.