Former World No.1 calls Rafael Nadal ‘GOAT’ ahead of Roger Federer after US Open win

Former World No.1 Rod Laver called Rafael Nadal ‘GOAT’ after his memorable US Open win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City on Tuesday.

Laver himself was present at the venue during the game, and in the end, he handed over the trophy to the Spaniard after he defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in a five-set thriller.

After the post-match formalities ended, Laver tweeted the following:

Congratulations @RafaelNadal, a gutsy victory to claim your 19th Major, 4th @usopen crown and 2nd Slam title this year after the French. Stand tall friend, you are closing in, it was a privilege to present this trophy to you tonight.🚀🐐 pic.twitter.com/p6yIzYQULX — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 9, 2019

The tiny “goat” emoji at the end of the tweet gives us the impression that the former World No.1 has finally made his choice the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time) debate between Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking about the US Open win, Rafael Nadal’s victory moves him within one of Federer’s all-time leading tally of men’s Grand Slam victories.

The Swiss legend has 20 Grand Slams to his name, while Nadal now has 19 Grand Slam titles himself.

“It has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career,” the 33-year-old said, after the final.

“It has been an amazing final. It has been a crazy match.”

“For me, my main goal is to play as long as possible and compete, being competitive. I just try to be competitive the weeks that I need to compete, or the weeks that I want to compete,” he concluded.

Quotes via BBC Sport.