Daniil Medvedev reveals what Rafael Nadal said to him after US Open thriller

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal played out a US Open classic, as the latter edged the former for his nineteenth Grand Slam title.

Daniil Medvedev has disclosed the details of his conversation with Rafael Nadal after the match. The US Open 2019 runner-up reveals that he congratulated the Spaniard and received compliments in return.

“Yeah, I don’t remember everything. Well, I congratulated him,” said Medvedev. (via Express)

“He said congrats to me for my week, that I’m amazing player. I basically said he’s also an amazing player.

Furthermore, Medvedev revealed that he also mentioned the competition between the ‘big three’ to Nadal, wishing him luck in the process.

“Then I said what I think is they have a great contest between three of them, and I wished him luck to be one of the three, to be better, yeah.

“Because I do think they have a great contest, and it’s fun to watch.”

Both Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have qualified for the ATP Tour Finals for this year and will be joined by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the tournament; along with four more players.