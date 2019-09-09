Rafael Nadal won his nineteenth Grand Slam title in the early hours of September 9, as he beat Daniil Medvedev in the US Open 2019 Final. The Spaniard, who is now just one short of Roger Federer’s tally, was then shown a montage of his past victories, during which he broke down in tears.

Rafael Nadal claimed his nineteenth Grand Slam following his win over Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 US Open. The Spanish tennis star overcame his opponent in a five-set classic, which saw him squander a two-set lead at first.

Nevertheless, Nadal held on to win the match in the final set. As he waited for the trophy presentation, a short montage of his past wins was played on the big screen, during which he broke down.

Watch the video below:

Nadal’s opponent on the night, Medvedev, praise the nineteen-time champion over his achievement.

“Unbelievable, outrageous, Rafa winning his 19th slam title It’s amazing for our sport what you’ve done. I fought for every point but unfortunately it didn’t go my way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nadal credited his opponent of pushing him all the way, as well as praising his season.

“It has been an amazing final,” said Nadal.

“[Medvedev’s] summer is one of the best in the sport since I started playing. The way that he was able to fight was just incredible. It was the most emotional night in my tennis career. The nerves were so high. It was a crazy match.”

The pair can now meet in the ATP Finals, having already qualified for it.