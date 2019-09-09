US Open |

Fans go wild as Rafael Nadal claims 19th Grand Slam following US Open win over Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal came even closer to matching Roger Federer’s tally of most Men’s Grand Slam titles, as he claimed his nineteenth title. The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in a US Open classic after the Russian had battled back from two sets down. Fans, as a result, celebrated wildly to Nadal claiming another title. 

It took five sets for Rafael Nadal to get the better of Daniil Medvedev, despite the Russian tennis star fighting back from two sets down. Nevertheless, Nadal held on to his double-break advantage to close the fifth set and to claim his nineteenth Grand Slam title.

Here are some of the best social reactions following Nadal’s US Open win:

As a result of his latest win, Rafael Nadal comes within one title of Roger Federer’s tally, with the latter still actively playing. The two tennis stars will now have to wait until early next year to compete in their next Grand Slam – the Australian Open.

