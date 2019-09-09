Rafael Nadal came even closer to matching Roger Federer’s tally of most Men’s Grand Slam titles, as he claimed his nineteenth title. The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in a US Open classic after the Russian had battled back from two sets down. Fans, as a result, celebrated wildly to Nadal claiming another title.

It took five sets for Rafael Nadal to get the better of Daniil Medvedev, despite the Russian tennis star fighting back from two sets down. Nevertheless, Nadal held on to his double-break advantage to close the fifth set and to claim his nineteenth Grand Slam title.

Here are some of the best social reactions following Nadal’s US Open win:

Heavy Emotions pic.twitter.com/xqhEb5dAlg — Rafael Nadal History (@HistoryNadal) September 9, 2019

Rafael Nadal takes a commanding lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the ATP Year End race. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Ivee1xjB0q — Eric (@PaxAttack300) September 9, 2019

To win you have to be prepared to suffer – @RafaelNadal #USOpen — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 9, 2019

A few lessons from the #USOpen men's final…

Nadal: Celebrate small victories.

Medvedev: Know your strengths and be willing to take risks on them.

Congratulations Rafael Nadal. pic.twitter.com/gb93iJPCOA — Lanre Adetunji (@larry_ade) September 9, 2019

Rafael Nadal joins Serena Williams as the only players in the modern era to win 5 majors after turning 30. #GOATs pic.twitter.com/IsHlaw11WB — Darth Lorredroc (@one_illuminati) September 9, 2019

A match for the ages. Two amazing players. Breath taking tennis from both players. The warm embrace befitting. Real recognizes real.. At the end experience prevailed. Never underestimate the heart of a champion. Congratulations @RafaelNadal #usopen pic.twitter.com/POxhgBb0Ln — daniel enninful (@EnninfulDanny) September 9, 2019

Are you kidding me @RafaelNadal THE. 🐐 — Gabrielle Seiler (@gabby_seiler) September 9, 2019

Us Open titles

Federer 5

Nadal the Clay merchant 4

Novak 3 — Nadalchukwu (@Nadalchukwu) September 9, 2019

Slam won facing at least one member of the Big3 Nadal 13

Djokovic 12

Federer 7 But Yeah, Nadal is the luckiest player ever 🤣 — Hombre Nadal (@Rafa_Minato99) September 4, 2019

As a result of his latest win, Rafael Nadal comes within one title of Roger Federer’s tally, with the latter still actively playing. The two tennis stars will now have to wait until early next year to compete in their next Grand Slam – the Australian Open.