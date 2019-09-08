Former US Open winner makes surprising prediction for Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev final

The US Open Tennis Championships 2019 men’s singles final will see Rafael Nadal take on Daniil Medvedev, and a former winner has a rather surprising thought about the game.

Marat Safin won the tournament back in 2000, and is hugely impressed by the performance of Medvedev, stating that he feels the Russian can actually win the crown this year.

“I knew Medvedev would have won (against Dimitrov). He can win the title. Daniil is already at that level, so he is not afraid of Nadal,” Safin said, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

“Rafael is older and he has pressure. It’s not easy with Nadal he is lefty and experienced. This result for Medvedev is not something granted. The first two matches are always the toughest ones, and then it becomes easier. Daniil is going through a good momentum and he can definitely beat Nadal.”

“He is tall, hits well the ball he moves well. Nadal is just experienced. Can Medvedev become the greatest player ever? Why not? Also Khachanov, Rublev. Many guys can.”

Safin himself won the 2005 Australian Open as well, and also occupied the world number one position briefly, before the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal took over the reins of being the world’s best.