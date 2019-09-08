US Open winner Bianca Andreescu expresses shock after being handed $3.8m cheque

Bianca Andreescu may have shocked the world after beating home favourite Serena Williams in the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, but she also had some shock of her own.

The Canadian was handed a cheque worth $3.8 million for her win in the fourth Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, and it was so much money that she didn’t know how to react.

Highlights – Bianca Andreescu vs Serena Williams

“I’ve never held that much money in my life,” Andreescu said.

“But, yeah, like I said, I guess those visualisations are really working for me. It’s just crazy. I have the biggest smile on my face. It’s just that willingness of never giving up for me. Like I’ve said, I’ve been through a lot in my short career, not only with injury but with relationships, off-court stuff.”

“I’m just really, really glad that I never gave up on my dreams.”

A 6-3, 7-5 straight sets victory proved to be enough in the end for Andreescu to pull off a truly stunning win over Serena Williams, who has now lost two US Open finals consecutively.

The men’s singles final is yet to come, where Rafael Nadal will play Daniil Medvedev after both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were knocked out of the tournament.