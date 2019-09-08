US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal’s uncle reveals whether he’s thinking about Federer, Djokovic Grand Slam record

Rafael Nadal is all set to feature in his fifth US Open final, against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev after having gotten the better of Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal swept the Italian aside with a straight-sets win over him – 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 and is now only a step away from winning his 19th Grand Slam. The Spaniard’s rival Roger Federer currently holds the record of most Grand Slam titles with 20, while Novak Djokovic is behind Nadal with 16 titles to his name.

While talking about the record and the possibility of the 33-year-old overtaking Federer, Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal revealed that the tennis great, for now, only has the final in his mind. But it is possible that after the match, he might think of the record.

“I know that he is not thinking about it now and is focusing on his options for this US Open final,” Toni Nadal told Marca radio.

“But I think if he manages to win he will think that he is now a little closer to Roger and a little further from Novak. It is a unique opportunity to close distances.”

Nadal will face Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open later tonight.