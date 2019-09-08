US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu reveals the toughest part of win over Serena Williams

US Open 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu has revealed the toughest part of her match against Serena Williams.

The 19-year-old Canadian breezed past Williams in the final of the tournament in straight sets – 6-3, 7-5 and became the first singles player from her country to win a Grand Slam. When quizzed about what was the toughest part of her win over the great American tennis player, Andreescu said it was the crowd.

The fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium wanted the local hero to win her seventh US Open title but the 19-year-old maintained her concentration and came out victorious.

“Definitely the crowd,” she said when asked about the most challenging part of her win.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m so sorry. Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back. She’s done that so many times in the past. That’s why she’s a true champion on and off the court.

“I just tried my best to block everything out. The last game wasn’t easy – she started serving way, way better too. Balls were going all over the place. I’m just glad with how I managed really.”

HISTORY IS MADE! 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu becomes the FIRST ever Canadian – male or female – to win a Grand Slam title, after beating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the #USOpen Women’s Singles Final!#BeGrand pic.twitter.com/Xjbe4qjq0r — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 7, 2019