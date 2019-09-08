WATCH: Bianca Andreescu apologises to US Open 2019 crowd after beating Serena Williams in the final

Canada’s 19-year-old tennis star Bianca Andreescu won the US Open 2019 by defeating the great Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Grand Slam.

By doing so, she became the first-ever Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam title, that too at an age of only 19. After his victory over Williams, Andreescu addressed the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and apologised to them as a majority of them wanted to see the 37-year-old bag her seventh US Open title.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m so sorry. Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back. She’s done that so many times in the past. That’s why she’s a true champion on and off the court.

“I just tried my best to block everything out. The last game wasn’t easy – she started serving way, way better too. Balls were going all over the place. I’m just glad with how I managed really,” the Canadian said after the match.

HISTORY IS MADE! 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu becomes the FIRST ever Canadian – male or female – to win a Grand Slam title, after beating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the #USOpen Women’s Singles Final!#BeGrand pic.twitter.com/Xjbe4qjq0r — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 7, 2019