Twitter reacts as Canada’s Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win US Open 2019

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu became the first-ever Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam title by getting the better of legendary Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open 2019 final.

Few expected Andreescu to defeat one of the greatest tennis players of all time but the teenager held her nerves to come out victorious at the end. Here’ how Twitter reacted to her victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win. …I’m sorry.” Now that’s how a Canadian delivers a Grand Slam champion’s winner’s speech. 🍁 #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/sPEhptLht4 — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 7, 2019

Bianca apologizing to the US Open crowd for beating Serena is the most Canadian thing ever. — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) September 7, 2019

🎁🎈Human. BEing. The GOAT. 🎾20 yrs later… They STILL, must come Thru You. @Serena https://t.co/ldyTy7WWH4 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 7, 2019

Big effort from Serena Williams to lose a US Open final without abusing any officials. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) September 7, 2019

Congratulations to my CANADIAN FRIENDS! Great victory by BIANCA ANDREESCU OVER ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS OF ALL TIME, SERENA WILLIAMS!! What an accomplishment!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) September 7, 2019

Bianca Andreescu apologizing to crowd for winning because they wanted Serena to win is peak Canada. #USOpen — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) September 7, 2019

When Serena eventually gets this 24th and 25th it will be after how many lost finals? But the titles are coming pic.twitter.com/QFNSYo9jwI — Nkumbulo JamesSodabi (@jamessodabi) September 7, 2019

So now the 2010-2019 decade is over in women’s slams, here’s who won the most: – Serena: 12

– Kerber: 3

– Clijsters, Sharapova, Li, Kvitová, Azarenka, Muguruza, Osaka, Halep: 2 They accounted for 31/40 titles, and 9 players won 1. How is the next decade gonna look? 👀 — Dan-yell Karens (@Badboijayjay07) September 7, 2019