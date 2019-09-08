US Open |

Twitter reacts as Canada’s Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win US Open 2019

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu became the first-ever Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam title by getting the better of legendary Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open 2019 final.

Few expected Andreescu to defeat one of the greatest tennis players of all time but the teenager held her nerves to come out victorious at the end. Here’ how Twitter reacted to her victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

Comments