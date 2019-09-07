Rafael Nadal thanks Daniil Medvedev for calling him a beast ahead of US Open final

Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 final, and it appears that the duo have a lot of mutual respect between them.

Medvedev recently referred to the Spaniard as a “beast”, and Nadal intends on taking that as a compliment.

“Just thanks for the compliment, no? Always is beautiful to hear nice things from your colleagues. Happy for that. Just I hope to be like this on Sunday (smiling). I will need it,” Rafa said.

Highlights – Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal

“His summer is just amazing. But all his season is amazing. He started playing very well in Australia. I think he played the final in Brisbane. In Australia he lost a match with Novak Djokovic. He lost against the champion. He had a very, very tough battle there, too. After that he was very solid during the whole year. On clay he played very well.”

Highlights – Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov

“I heard, I didn’t know, but I heard in the past he was not a great player on clay, but this year he was a great player on clay, playing great matches, winning a lot of matches. Then the summer is just almost perfect. Final in Washington, final in Montreal, winning Cincinnati, final here already.”

“(He) Is the player who is in better shape on tour. I will face the player who is winning more matches of the year, and the player who is playing on the highest level since a while.”