Rafael Nadal thanks Daniil Medvedev for calling him a beast ahead of US Open final

Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 final, and it appears that the duo have a lot of mutual respect between them.

Medvedev recently referred to the Spaniard as a “beast”, and Nadal intends on taking that as a compliment.

“Just thanks for the compliment, no? Always is beautiful to hear nice things from your colleagues. Happy for that. Just I hope to be like this on Sunday (smiling). I will need it,” Rafa said.

“His summer is just amazing. But all his season is amazing. He started playing very well in Australia. I think he played the final in Brisbane. In Australia he lost a match with Novak Djokovic. He lost against the champion. He had a very, very tough battle there, too. After that he was very solid during the whole year. On clay he played very well.”

“I heard, I didn’t know, but I heard in the past he was not a great player on clay, but this year he was a great player on clay, playing great matches, winning a lot of matches. Then the summer is just almost perfect. Final in Washington, final in Montreal, winning Cincinnati, final here already.”

“(He)┬áIs the player who is in better shape on tour. I will face the player who is winning more matches of the year, and the player who is playing on the highest level since a while.”