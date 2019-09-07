Rafael Nadal makes big prediction about ‘Big Four’ ahead of US Open final

Ahead of the US Open final on Sunday, Rafael Nadal revealed that the time of the ‘Big Four’ (himself, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray) could end soon.

“We have been here for 15 years almost. Hopefully, but for my personal interest. At some point, these days, going to happen sooner than later that this era going to end,” Nadal said.

“The domination is arriving at the end. I am 33. Novak is 32. Roger is 38. Andy is 32, too. The clock is not stopping.”

“That’s part of the cycle of life. I’m not much worried about this because in tennis always going to be great champions,” he further added.

The World No.2 also reflected about not facing a breakpoint against Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final on Friday night and said that it did not matter much for him.

“I didn’t face a breakpoint against Chung either. What? Chung is not a good returner? Some days things go like this. Other days, things go another way,” he said.

Recalling his recent meeting with Daniil Medvedev in the Montreal final, the 33-year-old concluded: “It was a windy day out there. Here the wind is not there. I don’t know. Of course, helps a little bit. But honestly, I think he’s making the steps forward every single day.”

And finally, when asked about the upcoming final, Nadal said: “It is a super-tough final. I need to be playing at my best. I think at the end of the match I increased my level again today. I need to hold this level if I want to have chances on Sunday. If not, is so difficult. He is very, very solid.”

Quotes via Tennis World USA.