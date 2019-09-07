Fans told to boo Daniil Medvedev so he can beat Rafael Nadal in US Open final

In what has been deemed a crazy situation, fans have been urged to boo Daniil Medvedev as he faces Rafael Nadal in the final of the US Open on Sunday.

The Russian tennis star player has often provoked the US Open crowd during the course of the ongoing tournament, providing provocative post-match celebrations and interviews. At the same time, the player himself was subjected to ringing boos throughout the competition as well.

For instance, after beating Dominik Koepfer in the round-of-16, Medvedev said: “Guys, continue to give me this energy – you’re the best, you’re the best.”

“I took as many painkillers as I could and you guys, being against me, gave me so much energy to win. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, as the 23-year-old now fancies his chances of winning his maiden Grand Slam against a very rampant Rafael Nadal, longtime tennis correspondent Catherine Whitaker said The Tennis Podcast:

“He [Daniil Medvedev] is a disrupter.”

“[He] gets under people’s skin in every way. You should not underestimate him.”

“If you want him to win against Nadal and you’ve got a ticket on Sunday: boo him.”

Medvedev progressed to the final of the US Open after securing a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov on Friday. A few hours later, Rafael Nadal did the same versus Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, to seal a berth in the all-important clash, which will be held on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

