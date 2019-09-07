Former British star makes big Rafael Nadal prediction in US Open final

According to former British tennis star Tim Henman, Rafael Nadal will clinch yet another grand slam on Sunday, after beating Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2019 US Open.

Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-5), (6-4), (6-3) on Saturday, to seal his berth in the all-important clash. A few hours later, Nadal registered a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 win against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini to reach the final as well.

And now, Tim Henman claims that Nadal is likely to make short work of Medvedev before laying his hands on what would be his nineteenth Grand Slam title.

“I would be surprised if Medvedev got a set,” the former World No. 4 said on Amazon Prime.

“Rafa [Rafael Nadal] has been fantastic. The experience has a big part to play,” he further added.

“If Medvedev is to have an impact I think the first five to seven games are really important. If he can hold serve, stay in some of those rallies and be aggressive then he can establish himself.”

“If Rafa comes out firing and makes a fast start then things can get tricky for Medvedev,” Henman explained further.

“His attitude has won the crowd over but I don’t think it will make much difference to the support because Rafa is so popular wherever he is.”

“Medvedev is in a great position though. A straight-sets victory didn’t take much out of him, he’s got a day off tomorrow and can recharge the batteries for one last big push,” he concluded.

Quotes via Express.