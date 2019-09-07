Rafael Nadal breaks record held by six legends by reaching US Open final

On Saturday, Rafael Nadal scripted a remarkable win against Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the US Open, to reach the tournament’s final.

The Spaniard, who was also seeded second in the competition, won in straight sets 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 win against the young Italian.

And Nadal making the US Open final further means that he now has made more non-clay Grand Slam finals than six tennis legends.

It is the Express that reports that the upcoming US Open final is Nadal’s 15th non-clay Grand Slam final, which is more than the tallies held by the likes of Ivan Lendl (14), Jimmy Connors (12), Andre Agassi (12), Stefan Edberg (10), John McEnroe (10) and Boris Becker (10).

That being said, the 33-year-old’s record in non-clay Grand Slam finals is not as impressive as his record in the French Open finals.

Nadal is played in 12 French Open finals, all of which he has won.

In the remaining 14 Grand Slams finals he has taken part until today, the Spaniard has won in just six.

The 2019 US Open Final will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on 9th September, and quite understandably, the World No.2 will be keen to script another victory and thereby raise his overall Grand Slam wins’ tally to nineteen.

Only Roger Federer (20) has more Grand Slams than Rafael Nadal at the moment.