Fans mock Rafael Nadal for specific tactics against Berrettini in US Open semis

Rafael Nadal is through to the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 finals after beating Matteo Berrettini in straight sets, and it appears that he might have some tactics to thank for it.

Right from the first set onwards, Nadal chose to stick to his strength and play from the baseline, which seemed to frustrate his Italian opponent, who couldn’t counter the strategy.

Highlights – Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal

Fans have now taken to social media to highlight the tactics used by Rafa during the game, and some even chose to mock the Spaniard for them.

Nadal’s relentless shot selection and feet preparation for the next shot is relentlessly frightening. Even from well far behind the baseline. Full on beast mode. #USOpen — PJ Lawani (@PJTheWorkaholic) September 7, 2019

I don’t get it, @RafaelNadal is like 20 feet off the baseline, why doesn’t Berrettini just hit a doinker serve, like Chang did…Nadal would never get to it. #USOpen — kramed67037 (@Kramed67037) September 7, 2019

Nadal has been playing far behind the baseline… Too far.#USOpen — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) September 7, 2019

Why is Nadal so far from the baseline? — Drogba’s Hair Gel (@Drogbashairgel) September 7, 2019

Nadal is too too far behind the baseline! Hasn’t he noticed?! #USOpen — Breiti (@nybkumad) September 7, 2019

Fans continued the chatter with messages such as – “Nadal’s return position is a deadset joke mate.”

And – “Haven’t watched a lot of tennis recently. But where @RafaelNadal is standing for this guys serve is out of control!”

One fan wrote – “Nadal might as well come into my living room to return,” while another hilariously remarked – “Nadal standing at never-neverland trying to return Berrettini serve.”

Probably the best one was – “Nadal will stand in New Jersey if that’s what it takes to return this guy’s serve.”

Say what you want, Nadal got the job done and will face Daniil Medvedev in the final.

(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime and The Express)