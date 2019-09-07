Tennis legend reveals when Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer era will end at US Open

Rafael Nadal may be the only one of the top three in tennis to make it to the last stages of the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, but the dominance of the trio cannot be overstated.

And tennis legend Jim Courier believes that the next five years just might see the end of the control shared by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and the aforementioned Nadal.

“Sure, it has been difficult for American men to win majors but it has been difficult for anyone outside of the top four or five players to win in the last 15 years,” he told Reuters.

“It has been more of a question of era in many ways as opposed to a singular American problem.

“I think there is going to be a lot of open road for our players in the next five years or so when these incredible legends eventually leave the game.”

“I think we’ll get a little more of a return to normalcy where players are going to win six or seven majors but not 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 — where they are just hoarding all of them.

“This is a big day for American tennis.

“It levels the playing field for our players here to their European counterparts, who can stay near or at home and play tournaments around the clock as they try to get to the next level.”