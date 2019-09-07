Rafael Nadal reveals he wants to beat Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record at US Open

Rafael Nadal has bullied his way through to the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 final, where he will play Daniil Medvedev in what promises to be an intriguing clash.

Following Nadal’s straight sets victory over Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semi finals, the Spaniard talked about his rivalry with Roger Federer, and revealed that he would love to be the one to beat Federer’s incredible Grand Slam record.

“Yes. But I always say the same: we still playing. Here we are,” Rafa said.

“When I arrived here, my goal was to produce a chance to compete for the big thing again. Here I am.

“I give myself another chance, as I did in Wimbledon, as I did in Australia, as I did in Roland Garros. That’s personal satisfaction. That’s personal happiness.

Highlights – Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal

“You win, you lose. That’s part of all the sport. Of course, I would love to be the one who achieves more Grand Slams, but I still sleep very well without being the one who has more Grand Slams.

“I am happy about my career. I am very happy about what I’m doing. I’m going to keep working hard to try to produce chances. Sunday is one. It’s just one more chance, that’s all. My opponents going to keep playing.

“If I able to win on Sunday, okay, will be amazing. If I lose, I hope to keep having chances in the future to add things.

“But as I always say to you, and is true: I would love to be the one to have more, yes, but you cannot be all day frustrated or all day thinking about what’s your neighbor have better than you. You have to be happy with yourself.

“You have to do your way.If you are the one to achieve more, fantastic. If not, at least I give my best during all my career. That’s all.”

Victory at the US Open would take Nadal to 19 Grand Slam crowns, and just one behind Roger Federer’s all-time record.