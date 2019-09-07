Former World No. 1 calls Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic dominance a “weakness”

Rafael Nadal is through to the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 final in grand fashion, and chances are he will continue the dominance of the top three in world tennis.

As fun as that might be for fans of the Spaniard, former world number one Mats Wilander believes that the dominance of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer might actually be a weakness.

“A sign of weakness for tennis. When I was playing there were extremely fast surfaces, while in France, for example, it was very slow,” Wilander said, Tennis World USA report.

“Now Djokovic and Nadal, almost Federer too, can deliver the same tactics in all the tournaments. So tennis is the same. My question is always the same: are they so much better? Or is (are) the rest of the players not that good?”

Nadal has seemingly surprised people with his ability to look comfortable on the hard courts, with his specialisation clearly being the clay surface.

However, it appears that the final will be no easy task for Rafa, as he takes on Daniil Medvedev, who has been rampant and charged in his own right.

The Russian will bring a fiery attitude to centre court for the final, where Nadal better be ready for a fight.