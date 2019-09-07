US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal’s heartwarming comments for semifinal opponent Matteo Berrettini

Rafael Nadal reached his fifth US Open final by getting the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal.

The Spaniard will now face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev who was much better in the semifinal than his opponent Gregor Dimitrov and won it in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 to book a spot in the final. Nadal, who now has a great opportunity of taking another step towards Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams, will go in as the outright favourite for the final.

After winning the semifinal, the 33-year-old only had words of encouragement for the 23-year-old Berrettini who still has a long road ahead of him. Nadal even claimed that the Italian is one of the best players in the world and wished him luck for the future.

“I don’t want to forget to say congrats to Matteo. He’s young, he has everything and he will become a great player. He’s already one of the best players in the world and has a great future in front so all the best to him and his team,” he said after the win.