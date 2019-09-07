US Open 2019: Finalist Daniil Medvedev knows what to expect vs Rafael Nadal in the decider

US Open 2019 Men’s singles finalist Daniil Medvedev has revealed that he knows what to expect from Rafael Nadal in the final on Monday.

Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first semifinal while Nadal got the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 tor each his fifth US Open final. After his win, the Russian revealed that he knows what to expect from Nadal in the final but not before he termed the Spaniard one of the greatest tennis players.

“Talking about Rafa, it’s tough to find words,” Medvedev told a media conference. “So many players and so many people found them before me.

“He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He’s just a machine, a beast on the court. The energy he’s showing is just amazing. To play him in your first grand slam final should be, I want to say, a funny thing. It’s not going to be a funny thing, but it’s going to be an amazing thing to live.”

Medvedev and Nadal had faced off in the Rogers Cup final less than a month ago and the three-time US Open champion had come out on top in straight sets.

“It was a tough one. As I actually said, his energy was much higher than mine. I had one break point, then he got a break. Then he was only going harder, harder, faster, stronger, and I was only going down.

“It’s great that I have this experience playing him in the final of a Masters. I know what to expect. I know how to prepare for it.”