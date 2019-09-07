US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal not worried about future of Big 4 including Federer, Djokovic and Murray

Rafael Nadal has claimed the legacy of the Big Four including himself, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic will not be affected in any way as sooner or later their era is going to end.

Nadal reached his fifth US Open final by defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the Grand Slam. The Spaniard will now be facing Russia’s 23-year-old tennis star Daniil Medvedev, who got the better of Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Speaking after his semifinal win, Nadal said that he is not worried about the future of the Big 4 as the ‘clock is not stopping’ for anyone and the young generation will take over sooner or later.

“We don’t need to hold this era anymore. We have been here for 15 years almost. Hopefully [I win], but for my personal interest. At some point, these days, going to happen sooner than later that this era going to end.

“It is arriving to the end. I am 33. Novak is 32. Roger is 38. Andy is 32, too,” he said.

“The clock is not stopping. That’s part of the cycle of life. I’m not much worried about this because in tennis always going to be great champions.”

If Nadal goes on to win the final on Monday, this would be his 19th Grand Slam title win and he will only be a step away from Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.