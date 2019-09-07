US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal opens up on possibility of breaking Roger Federer’s Grand Slam titles record

Rafael Nadal qualified for his fifth US Open final after getting the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the Grand Slam.

The 33-year-old will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final on Monday, 9th September. Medvedev was too good for Grigor Dimitrov in the first semifinal and defeated him in straight sets – 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

When quizzed about whether he is thinking of Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal replied that he will ‘sleep very well’ even if he finishes with fewer Grand Slam titles than the Swiss tennis great.

The Spaniard currently has 18 titles and has a great chance of moving a step closer to Federer with the US Open final scheduled in two days’ time. He did agree that he has the idea of surpassing Federer on his mind, but that isn’t one of his primary concerns.

“Yes. But I always say the same: we still playing. Here we are. When I arrived here, my goal was to produce a chance to compete for the big thing again. Here I am.

“I give myself another chance, as I did in Wimbledon, as I did in Australia, as I did in Roland Garros. That’s personal satisfaction. That’s personal happiness.

“You win, you lose. That’s part of all the sport. Of course, I would love to be the one who achieves more Grand Slams, but I still sleep very well without being the one who has more Grand Slams.

“I am happy about my career. I am very happy about what I’m doing. I’m going to keep working hard to try to produce chances. Sunday is one. It’s just one more chance, that’s all. My opponents going to keep playing.

“If I’m able to win on Sunday, okay, will be amazing. If I lose, I hope to keep having chances in the future to add things.

“But as I always say to you, and is true: I would love to be the one to have more, yes, but you cannot be all day frustrated or all day thinking about what’s your neighbour have better than you. You have to be happy with yourself.

“You have to do your way. If you are the one to achieve more, fantastic. If not, at least I give my best during all my career. That’s all,” he said.