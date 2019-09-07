US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal believes Daniil Medvedev will be the toughest opponent for final

Rafael Nadal qualified for his fifth US Open final by getting the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the Grand Slam.

With this win, Nadal became the first player after Roger Federer to reach at least five finals at every Grand Slam. Moreover, this will also be the Spaniard’s 27th Major final, and an opportunity to close in on the Swiss’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal will face Russia’s 23-year-old tennis star Daniil Medvedev, who got the better of Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first semifinal, on Monday, 9th September. Talking about his opponent for the final, the 33-year-old said that Medvedev will the toughest opponent.

Nadal had gotten the better of the Russian in a one-sided final of Rogers Cup less than a month ago 6-3, 6-0. However, the tennis great is wary of the threat Medvedev can pose in the final and is thus ready for everything that comes his way on Monday.

“He (Medvedev) is one of the most solid players on the tour,” Nadal said after his victory over Berrettini. “He is making steps forward every week and has had an amazing summer.

“He will be the toughest opponent so I need to be playing my best.”