Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record as he reaches US Open 2019 final in style

Rafael Nadal reached his 27th Grand Slam final after getting the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the US Open 2019.

In what would be Nadal’s fifth US Open final, he will face Russia’s 23-year-old tennis star Daniil Medvedev, who got the better of Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first semifinal, on Monday, 9th September. With this win, the Spaniard also became the only player after arch-rival on the court and a friend off it, Roger Federer to reach every Grand Slam final at least five times.

Nadal had qualified for the final of US Open in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2017 before this, winning all but the 2011 one, where he went down to Novak Djokovic over four sets. If he wins the final on Monday, this will be his 19th Grand Slam title, leaving him just one short of Federer’s count of 20 Grand Slams.

