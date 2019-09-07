Fans hail Rafael Nadal as he qualifies for US Open 2019 final with win over Matteo Berrettini

Rafael Nadal qualified for his 27th Grand Slam final after getting the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the US Open 2019.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic already out of the tournament, Nadal’s path to a 19th Grand Slam title is clear. The Spaniard will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the competition, who got the better of Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Nadal’s big win.

Rafa Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in the men’s singles final!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/sUjehAr4HB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2019

Rafael Nadal is back in the #USOpen Final 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Frey 🇲🇼 (@JnrFrey) September 7, 2019

Rafa Nadal has quietly had an excellent year. Three Grand Slam finals, one (likely two) Grand Slam titles, and a semi-final. Vamos, Rafa! #USOpen — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) September 7, 2019

#Nadal says he is super happy to be back in the final of the #USOpen. He admits he was a bit lucky. It ‘s his 27th Slam final 2nd only to #Federer in the men’s. #USOpen — rajesh (@rajeshworld) September 7, 2019

For the 4th time in his career, Rafael Nadal has made 3 Slam finals in one calendar year. — Jonathan Newman (@Tennis_Jon) September 7, 2019

Yes Nadal Yesssssssss — Adedayo Bamgbose (@bamdayo) September 7, 2019

Spirited performance by #Berrentini but as with a lot of the taller men just never looks likely to break serve enough times against the top guys. #Nadal is on fire. — SJ Esq (@Sonnyjim03) September 7, 2019

Novak #Djokovic doesn’t need to chase Roger’s record to be called a 🐐. He needs to better #Nadal GS record to be a 🐐. As Rafa is equalling it next year and may possibly break the all time slam record.#USOpen https://t.co/oq8vEyLo6j — जगन्नाध (@iJagsG) September 7, 2019

Nadal is indescribable. Unreal. — Fetty (@Fetty_Walsh) September 7, 2019

Nadal is younger and stronger than Federer, who I used to think was going to be the GOAT. Nadal has won all 4 majors, just like Fed has, but he has the potential to win more majors. I don’t think Roger does. He did come close at Wimbledon, and that’s not RN’s garden. — Joe Williams (@JoeWill59535277) September 7, 2019

Rafa #Nadal joins Roger Federer as the only players to reach every Grand Slam final at least 5 times. 27 Grand Slam Finals in total! #KingRafa pic.twitter.com/pnXUSohOh6 — Rafaholics™ (@Rafaholics) September 7, 2019

Thank you Nadal now I can finally sleep #TeamNadal pic.twitter.com/eHfFGYmLIX — I Smile Like JACKIE CHAN 😄#BbNaija (@A_Nimiyoe) September 7, 2019

Rafael Nadal when he beats down Matteo Berretini and realizes he just trashed Daniil Medvedev a couple of weeks ago in Canada to give him a strong chance to win a 19th Grand Slam title, a 5th Year End No 1 ranking and a strong chance of becoming the new GOAT of Tennis #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3vW2yvZpFp — MemeHub (@MemeHub247) September 7, 2019