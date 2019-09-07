US Open |

Fans hail Rafael Nadal as he qualifies for US Open 2019 final with win over Matteo Berrettini

rafa nadal uso final

Rafael Nadal qualified for his 27th Grand Slam final after getting the better of Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal of the US Open 2019.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic already out of the tournament, Nadal’s path to a 19th Grand Slam title is clear. The Spaniard will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the competition, who got the better of Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Nadal’s big win.

 

