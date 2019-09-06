Rafael Nadal gives verdict on his impressive 2019 feat following US Open quarterfinal win

Rafael Nadal has been at his absolute best at the US Open so far. What’s made his title bid even better is the fact that all his close competitors have been eliminated from the competition already. The Spaniard, who has reached the semis of all four Grand Slams this year gives his verdict on the same.

Rafael Nadal completed a remarkable achievement by reaching the semifinal of the US Open 2019. The Spaniard reached the same stage in all of the previous Grand Slams in the year, eventually winning one, the French Open.

“I just won a very important match for me, and it is the moment to enjoy this victory,” Nadal said after the match.

“Tomorrow afternoon I’m going to start to think about what’s the plan for after tomorrow.

“Today is the moment to enjoy that feeling of being in semi-finals of a Grand Slam again.

“I achieved the four semi-finals of the four Grand Slams this year, and that’s a lot. Very, very happy for that.”

After expressing his delight, the Spaniard evaluated his next opponent Matteo Berrettini’s run in the competition so far.

“He’s in semi-finals. Berrettini is having a great year. He’s in semi-finals winning a lot of good matches, so what you can expect in semi-finals of a Grand Slam match.

“You can’t expect an easy opponent. You can’t expect an easy match.

“I really believe that if you want to win tournaments, you need to go through tough opponents like I had against Marin [Cilic], today against Diego.

“He was playing great the whole event and now another player that is playing great. He’s serving huge, big forehands, moving well, and big confidence because he’s having a great year.

“So let’s see. I need to play my best, and I think today I make a step forward, even if I lost my serve, as you said, couple of times.”

Rafael Nadal will go up against Berrettini next, with the winner of this match playing either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov in the Final of the 2019 US Open.