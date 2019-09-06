WATCH: Rafael Nadal hits incredible shot into the commentary booth from court at US Open

There is pretty much nothing Rafael Nadal cannot do on a tennis court. His stunning skills were on display once more at the US Open, after he was asked to hit a shot from the court and into the commentary booth.

Rafael Nadal has had an enjoyable US Open so far. The Spaniard cruised through to the semi-finals with most of his competition being eliminated in the early stages. He is, as a result, the favourite to go all the way and win the competition.

Recently, while warming up for his match, Nadal was asked to hit a ball from the court and into the commentary booth. The Spanish star, much to the awe of the crowd, went on to do this:

Rafael Nadal most recently beat Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the US Open. The Spaniard reigned supreme in straight sets, beating the Argentine 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Prior to that, Nadal had beaten Marin Cilic in the fourth round, with the Croat the only player so far to win a set against the eighteen-time Grand Slam champion. He, however, cruised through the early rounds after beating Hyeon Chung and John Millman in straight sets.

As a result, the 33-year-old now has the opportunity to win his nineteenth Grand Slam and going within one of Roger Federer. He is up against Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov in the final.