Rafael Nadal predicts what could happen in US Open semifinal against Matteo Berrettini

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has revealed that facing Matteo Berrettini in the semifinal of the US Open may be tougher than expected.

“He [Matteo Berrettini] in semifinals now. He is having a great year,” Nadal said, before adding:

“He’s in semifinals winning a lot of good matches, so what can you expect in a semifinals of a Grand Slam? You can’t expect an easy opponent. You can’t expect an easy match. I really believe that if you want to win tournaments, you need to go through tough opponents.”

“He [Berrettini] was playing great the whole event and now another player that is playing great. He’s serving huge, big forehands, moving well, and big confidence because he’s having a great year,” the World No.2 added, before concluding:

“So let’s see. I need to play my best, and I think today I make a step forward.”

“I need to be ready to play my best tennis. Today I make a step forward, in my opinion. That match [quarter-final versus Diego Schwartzmann] gave me confidence – in fact, two matches in a row against two tough opponents. That’s a moment to increase a little bit more the level, and I really believe that I can do it, and I hope.”

Quotes via Tennis World USA.