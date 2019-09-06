Former World No.1 makes big Federer-Nadal-Djokovic prediction at US Open

Tennis legend and former World No.1 Jim Courier has predicted that the era of the ‘big-three’ – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – is about to meet its end, and that it may even happen during the ongoing US Open, much earlier than it is otherwise expected.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic won the last eleven Grand Slams between them and have also accounted for a total of 54 Grand Slam triumphs since 2003 when they all emerged into the spotlight.

Though Federer and Djokovic are already out of the ongoing US Open, Nadal is a part of the final four who are still battling it out for the coveted title and hence, the above-mentioned numbers could continue to rise.

However, Jim Courier feels that it may not be long before the number of competitors in the sport increases, making it hard to predict who would win a tournament.

In a recent interview with Reuters, the former World No.1 said: “Sure, it has been difficult for American men to win majors but it has been difficult for anyone outside of the top four or five players to win in the last 15 years.”

“It has been more of a question of the era in many ways as opposed to a singular American problem.”

“I think there is going to be a lot of open road for our players in the next five years or so when these incredible legends [Federer, Nadal and Djokovic] eventually leave the game.”

“I think we’ll get a little more of a return to normalcy where players are going to win six or seven majors but not 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 – where they are just hoarding all of them.”

Quotes via Express.