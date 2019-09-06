19-year-old star reveals how she feels about facing Serena Williams in US Open final

On Friday, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu revealed her excitement about facing Serena Williams in the US Open final, which will also be her first-ever Grand Slam final. She said that she is eagerly awaiting the all-important clash, which will be held on Saturday.

“I’ve wanted to play her. I remember always telling my team I would have always wanted to play her right before she retires. I’m really looking forward to it. She’s an amazing champion on and off the court. It’s going to be fun,” Andreescu said, after her US Open semi-finals game against Belinda Bencic, which she won in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

“A lot of emotions are running through my body right now. A lot of thoughts, too. But right now I’m just trying to take in the victory of tonight.”

“Hopefully I can just keep the momentum going for the finals. Hopefully, I can play a little bit better than I did today,” she further added.

The 19-year-old star is currently playing at just her fourth Grand Slam, after enjoying a rapid rise over the past nine months since finishing 2018 as World no. 178th.

The victory in the semi-finals against Swiss 13th seed Bencic, also made Andreescu only the second Canadian woman ever – after Eugene Bouchard – to reach the finals of any Grand Slam.

“If someone told me a year ago I would be in the US Open final this year, I’d tell them they were crazy,” Andreescu said, before concluding:

“I don’t think I would have believed them. I was ranked, like, outside of the 150, I think. It’s just crazy what a year can do.”

