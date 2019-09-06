Former US Open winner claims Roger Federer will win one more Grand Slam

Roger Federer fell short of winning the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 after being knocked out by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter finals, but a former winner herself claims he still has some gas left in the tank.

Daniela Hantuchova won the US Open mixed doubles back in 2005, and also reached the quarter finals at Flushing Meadows twice, and is confident Federer can make his fans happy one last time.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov

“I think he is going to get one more,” Hantuchova said on Amazon Prime.

“At Wimbledon, he was one point away. We were having the same conversations a few years ago, can he win another one? And he has won some. I just think he is going to get to 21 and let’s see what happens to Rafa and Novak.”

“I am not so sure [if he can hold off Nadal and Djokovic] but if he can get another one he will be very happy to leave on those terms.”

Question marks have been raised over the age and performance levels of the Swiss maestro, considering he fell short of winning Wimbledon 2019, and once again failed to get past the quarters at the US Open.

His nemesis Rafael Nadal looks on course to win his 19th Grand Slam crown.