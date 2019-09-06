Former World no. 1 reveals Rafael Nadal evolved more than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal is through to the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 semi finals after beating Diego Schwartzman in the quarters, and has a serious chance of winning the whole competition.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic now out of the tournament, chances are that Nadal will finally get his 19th Grand Slam title, and he has most certainly earned it.

Speaking about Rafa, former world number one Mats Wilander explained how the Spaniard’s ability to evolve keeps him a step ahead of the field.

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal

“Rafa made significant changes. He hits with less effects on the ball. He gained court coverage with his backhand,” Wilander said.

“He changed more than Federer, even if he evolved a lot too, and Djokovic always dominated with the backhand. Rafa is one of the guys who always wants more, more and more. He never has it enough. He consistently works to improve. He is a fan of the evolution.”

What is also telling however, is the fact that both Djokovic and Federer had to battle through injuries during their matches, the Serbian with a shoulder problem, while the Swiss maestro had back troubles against Grigor Dimitrov.

Can Nadal win the US Open? Only time will tell.