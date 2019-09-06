John McEnroe blames Roger Federer’s age for US Open defeat

Roger Federer was unable to progress beyond the quarter finals of the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, and John McEnroe feels his age has something to do with it.

The tennis legend commented on the defeat to Grigor Dimitrov, and reckoned that as Federer gets older, certain things become tougher.

“As you get older, you’re going to have more days where you just don’t have it,” the American said.

Brad Gilbert also shared his side of the Federer story.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov

“Amazing Grigor came into US Open losing 6-7 matches but definitely kept putting in the hard yards in the gym and practice courts, incredible how things can change dramatically in one tournament what And opportunity now for him.”

It appears that age just might be catching up to the Swiss maestro who hasn’t himself come close to admitting that retirement could be nearby, but question marks continue to be raised.

Federer succumbed to the relentless Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2019 final as well, and with the Serbian also eliminated from the US Open, all eyes are on Rafael Nadal, as he looks to clinch his 19th Grand Slam crown.

Nadal will play Matteo Berrettini in the semi finals, while Federer’s vanquisher Grigor Dimitrov takes on Daniil Medvedev in the semis.