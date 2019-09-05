Diego Schwartzman warns Matteo Berrettini about dangers of facing Rafael Nadal at US Open

Rafael Nadal appears to be coasting through the field at the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, and after overcoming the challenge of Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the quarter finals, now has his sights set on Matteo Berrettini in the semi finals.

If there was any doubt about just how dangerous ‘Rafa’ is, just ask Schwartzman himself.

The Argentine warned Berrettini publicly about how hard it really is to play Nadal, and clearly knows who the favourite is heading into this clash.

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal