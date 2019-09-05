Diego Schwartzman warns Matteo Berrettini about dangers of facing Rafael Nadal at US Open

Rafael Nadal appears to be coasting through the field at the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, and after overcoming the challenge of Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the quarter finals, now has his sights set on Matteo Berrettini in the semi finals.
If there was any doubt about just how dangerous ‘Rafa’ is, just ask Schwartzman himself.
The Argentine warned Berrettini publicly about how hard it really is to play Nadal, and clearly knows who the favourite is heading into this clash.
Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal
“It’s difficult to say something, you know,” Schwartzman said after his defeat. “Berrettini, Nadal, I’m not playing.
“I think Rafa is the favourite for that game.
“You know, Matteo today played five sets, strong sets.
“First time in semi-final. Too many new things for him, so he needs to be ready and then have for another big challenge.
“I think Rafa know how to play that kind of matches.
“So it’s going to be difficult for Matteo. But I’m happy for him, because he’s a very good guy.”
With both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer out of the tournament, Nadal has a glorious opportunity to make it through to the final and possibly win his 19th Grand Slam singles Championship.