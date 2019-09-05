Former World No.1 reveals what sets Rafael Nadal apart from other stars

Former World No.1 Jim Courier lauded Spain’s Rafael Nadal for the fighting spirit that he has displayed throughout the ongoing US Open, to stay on top of his opponents.

“He [Nadal] lights the quads, the hamstrings and the glutes up,” Courier said, before adding:

“Rafa [Nadal], his lower section, he is so strong there. He is so explosive, he needs to be ready from the first ball. He explodes after the ball toss. There is no easy move for Rafa, he is going to be ready from the first ball.”

“I was in the US Open Fan Experience and you just want to go there.

Courier also spoke in detail about the US Open Fan Experience programme, in which he has participated over the course of the past week.

“First of all it’s free to the public, second, players are practising and you get up close to them, get some autographs, it’s a great way to bring families so the USTA is doing a wonderful job to make the US Open more accessible to more people because of course it is a business and it makes a lot of money for tennis in America,” he said, before concluding:

“The tickets can be a bit more expensive here as we get to the week two but it’s been wonderful to see how the event has grown over the years, it’s more than just tennis. It’s been really fantastic to see it evolve because frankly when I was playing this tour, this was by far the least comfortable Major for players by far.”

