Rafael Nadal’s coach gives verdict on Roger Federer’s early US Open exit

On Wednesday, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the competition. However, Federer’s defeat was no surprise, according to Rafael Nadal’s coach Francisco Roig.

“We know that everything can happen,” Roig told Radio Marcador in an interview on Thursday.

“[Grigor] Dimitrov beat [Roger] Federer, a tennis player who has enormous potential that despite not having had a good year, everything is possible,” he further added, before concluding:

“At the end, in the world of tennis everything happens and it has been seen in the case of Federer.”

The 38-year-old star went down 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Dimitrov in the US Open quarter-final. He has, in fact, not reached the finals of any US Open tournament since 2008.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles so far. At second place in the all-time list is Francisco Roig’s disciple Rafael Nadal.

Having won 18 Grand Slam titles so far, Nadal is out on the hunt for his nineteenth title at the US Open – which means that. should he lift the crown at Flushing Meadows, he will be just one behind Roger Federer’s tally.

Meanwhile, Federer will end the season without a Major win but will look for more titles on the ATP Tour. However, he will still look to join forces with Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini for the Bjorn Borg-captained team at the Laver Cup from September 20.

Quotes via Express.