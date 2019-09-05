Reports: Grigor Dimitrov hated what was said about him by Roger Federer at US Open

Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 by a very game Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter finals, and in the lead up to the game, it appears the Bulgarian was none too pleased with what was being said about him.

The Express reports that former British number one female tennis player Annabel Croft thinks Dimitrov hates the comparisons between him and the Swiss maestro.

“It isn’t a great match up,” Croft said to Amazon Prime.

“He hates that term ‘Baby Fed’ and even Federer himself said it in his last press conference.

“They are very similar in how they play their tennis but clearly Federer does what they do much better.

“The only thing I would say is Dimitrov has kind of reached rock bottom.

“His ranking plummeted down to 78 in August and it has been a nightmare for him.

“Because it has been a release of pressure and release of expectation, maybe things are starting to build back up again.

“He has been on an incredible journey and maybe he can go out there and play free tennis.”

Baby Fed or not, Dimitrov has impressed in this US Open, and now finds himself in the semi finals of the tournament with a chance to script history at Flushing Meadows.