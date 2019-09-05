Rafael Nadal could pip Novak Djokovic to year-end number one if he wins US Open

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to enjoy a brilliant run this season, as he overcame Argentina’s Diego Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the US Open to set up final-four spot for himself.

Up next, the 33-year-old will face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the tournament’s semi-finals, with Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov meeting in the other final-four game.

Meanwhile, Express reports that Rafael Nadal is also close to beating Novak Djokovic in the race for the year-end number one title, and his chances of winning the coveted title will go further up if he wins the US Open.

Djokovic, who is the current World No. 1, is 3,740 points ahead of Nadal at the moment.

However, the Serbian will drop 1,820 points this week as a result of his early exit from the ongoing US Open.

Djokovic, who was the tournament’s defending champion, lost to Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 in the round-of-16 itself, and that is the reason for such a big drop in his points.

His gap with Rafael Nadal will hence be narrowed down to 1920 points Nadal can cut the gap even further if he goes on to win the US Open.

Winning the grand slam would mean that the Spaniard can move to within 600 points of Djokovic – and with the latter defending 1,000 points in the Shanghai Masters, 600 in the Paris Masters and 1,000 in the ATP Finals, Nadal will fancy his chances of rivalling him for the year-end number one.

Nadal’s 2019 schedule will see him play in Shanghai and in Paris, while he has already qualified for the ATP Finals in London, having done so as early as July 10.

The Spaniard has not been the World No 1 since October last year, and last ended a year at the top of the rankings in 2017.