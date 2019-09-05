Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic reveal what makes Rafael Nadal so dangerous

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic may be considered the best tennis players in the world, but even the great duo agrees that there are some aspects of Rafael Nadal’s game that make him unstoppable.

Speaking about the Spaniard, Novak Djokovic reckoned that Nadal was the most intense player on court that he had ever come across in his tennis playing career.

“Rafa obviously puts a lot of intensity probably more than any other player on the court,” Djokovic said.

“My game is also based on the baseline, but quite different from Nadal’s.”

And of course, there is the evergreen rivalry of Roger Federer vs Rafa Nadal that has kept tennis fans gripped to the sport for well over a decade.

While the finesse and beauty of a Federer stroke is pleasing on the eye like nothing in the world, the sheer power and tenacity of Nadal is equally applaudable.

And the Swiss maestro agrees that this ability to play from the baseline is what makes Rafa so dangerous.

“Rafa, his base comes from clay,” Federer said.

“In a way at heart he might be a bit of a retriever but just has incredible power.”

With Djokovic and Federer both knocked out of the US Open, Nadal has the perfect opportunity to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows.