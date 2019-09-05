Rafael Nadal told to delay marriage because of Novak Djokovic if he wins US Open

Rafael Nadal has reached the semi finals of the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, and with both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out, he has the best chance of winning the whole thing.

The Spaniard is gunning for glory at Flushing Meadows, but has been warned against having his wedding right after the tournament, as was originally planned.

Nadal is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Xisca Perello as early as October, but former British tennis star Greg Rusedski believes that could benefit Novak Djokovic.

“I thought the battle was going to be between Rafa and Novak,” Rusedski said on Amazon Prime.

“But now it looks like it’s going to be Federer and Nadal in the final.

“If Rafa wins, he’s at 19 – one away from Roger.

“You can give him the French next year because he just doesn’t seem to ever lose there.

“But if Roger wins, he keeps his distance of three and five to Novak Djokovic…

“But also this man [Nadal], he’s trying to go for year-end No 1.

“He’s ahead of the race of Novak Djokovic.

“He’s planning to only play two events before the end of the season because he’s going to get married.

“He might change that schedule if he wins this event.”

The statements were made before Djokovic himself was knocked out of the US Open by Stanislas Wawrinka, so perhaps Nadal does have the best chance to win, and might possibly delay his wedding too.