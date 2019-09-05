Roger Federer reveals he is not invited to Rafael Nadal’s wedding

Rafael Nadal has been rumoured to be tying the knot soon, but conflicting reports appear to be emerging behind the authenticity of the story in the first place.

Now, Roger Federer has cleared the air in a way, by revealing that one should not believe everything they see and hear in the media, since he has not been invited to any such event, as was reported previously.

“You should understand you cannot believe at everything that appears on the reports. I do not know anything about it. And I have a plan for the weekend before the Basel tournament,” Federer said.

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal

Tennis World USA also report that Federer discussed joining the player council back with Nadal.

“So we spoke and we agreed we have to do it together. We have very similar points of view. And we are at a stage of our career where we think about what we will leave to tennis. If we get involved in the Player Council, it’s for the future and not for us.”

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov

“Rafa and I have strong personalities, we sit and say what we like or what we do not. So hopefully there will be less mistakes, things can be solved and no one says what happens inside.”

“The respect between me and Rafa is big. We appreciate our honesty each other. We can look back and we can say we are happy to have competed so well each other. And that we left so well.”