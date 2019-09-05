US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu left asking ‘is this real life?’ after booking semi berth

It was a day to savour at the US Open for Bianca Andreescu, who was barely able to believe she is a Flushing Meadows semi-finalist.

Bianca Andreescu was left asking “is this real life?” after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The teenager fought back from a set down to defeat Elise Mertens 3-6 6-2 6-3 to secure a last-four clash against Belinda Bencic.

At the end of the match, Andreescu looked towards her box with an almost anguished facial expression and the 19-year-old admitted she was coming to terms with the magnitude of her achievement.

“I said ‘is this real life?’ twice. I couldn’t really believe it at that moment,” said the 19-year-old.

“But then when I sat down, I just couldn’t stop smiling, like I can’t now.”

Andreescu had never gone beyond round two of a grand slam before this tournament and the Canadian feels she is yet to show her best form.

“I’m going to be honest. I don’t think I played my best tennis. I just fought really well with what I had every single day,” she added.

“I think that’s the most important thing for me and I’m sure for every athlete you’re not going to have good days every day.

“So, I just try my best to figure out what’s going well and what’s not and just go from there.”

Canada has never produced a male or female singles grand slam champion, but Andreescu says the prospect of becoming the first is not on her mind.

“No, that hasn’t really entered my mind, but that would be pretty awesome,” she said.

“If it happens, then I think I can pave way for many other athletes, the next generation, not only for Canadian tennis but I think for many people.”