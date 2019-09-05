John McEnroe reveals which player can challenge Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

The US Open Tennis Championships 2019 have seen plenty of shocks and upsets already, and chances are there are plenty more to come. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both out, and some emerging players are making a name for themselves.

And former world number one John McEnroe believes there is one man who has the tennis smarts to challenge the top three of tennis if he continues the way that he has so far.

McEnroe has revealed that Daniil Medvedev is exactly what tennis needs at this moment.

“This is the type of player we need out there challenging the top guys,” McEnroe revealed on Amazon Prime.

“But talk about turning negatives into positives so far. Medvedev has got to be feeling absolutely amazing and he should be feeling that.”

The Russian has looked impressive so far, and has developed a knack of winning big matches from seemingly losing positions, even vanquishing Stanislas Wawrinka in a four-set war to reach the semi finals of the tournament.

The 23-year-old won his first Masters 1000 Championship at Cincinnati earlier, and looks like he has what it takes to reach the finals this time too, if he can keep up the good work.

Medvedev will play Grigor Dimitrov in the semis first however, with the Bulgarian fresh off a stunning victory over Roger Federer.