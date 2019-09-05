Roger Federer reveals future plans after shock US Open defeat

Roger Federer fell to a shock quarter final defeat at the US Open Tennis Championships following a five-set thriller against Grigor Dimitrov. The Swiss has now revealed his plans for the near future.

Federer was asked to comment on whether he would go on playing all the remaining tournaments on the calendar, but he seemed rather unsure and perhaps understandably so.

“I mean, the whole thing? I don’t know,” Federer said.

“I guess Laver Cup, Shanghai, Basel, maybe Paris, London. That’s the schedule for now.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov

“I don’t know if the team have other ideas or not.

“I’m happy to get a bit of a break now, go back to practice, reassess and attack from there.”

Furthermore, Tennis World USA report that the multi-time Grand Slam Champion wants to take a break and spend time with his wife Mirka and the kids, before he gets back into the tennis groove.

A back injury appeared to be holding ‘FedEx’ back during the match against Dimitrov, and it was addressed before the game too.

“Since Montreal 2017 against Alexander Zverev where all of a sudden I felt the back again, I only had minor issues, but nothing so severe that could really threaten my career, if you feel like this, you also gain more confidence in your body,” Roger had said.