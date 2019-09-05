Rafael Nadal creates new age record by surpassing former world number 1

Rafael Nadal has blazed his way past opponent after opponent in the ongoing US Open Tennis Championships, and has shown that in a tournament where the big guns have struggled, he has been rather dominant.

The Spaniard breezed past Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the quarter finals of the tournament, and now has a date with Matteo Berrettini in the semi finals, where he is expected to win again.

Following his victory over Schwartzman, it became clear that this version of ‘Rafa’ was certainly a new and refurbished one, and one that isn’t bowing down due to age.

Now 33 years old, it would have been easy to write off the multi-time Grand Slam Champion, but he just keeps on coming back for more.

That hunger has now manifested itself into an interesting stat, as Nadal has become the oldest player ever to reach the semi finals of all the four Grand Slam events on the calendar, overtaking the great Rod Laver. Take a look.

Former World Number One Rod Laver managed the feat back in 1969 while he was 30-31 years old, but Nadal has now beaten that, doing so at 32-33 years of age.

He may have been unlucky to fall short at Wimbledon this year, but with both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic now out of the competition, the favourite is certainly Rafa Nadal to lift the US Open trophy.