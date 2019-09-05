Matteo Berrettini explains Rafael Nadal’s greatest quality ahead of US Open semifinals

Rafael Nadal has motored his way into the US Open Tennis Championships semi-finals, where the Spaniard will play Matteo Berrettini.

The Italian has had to battle his way into the last four, beating Gael Monfils in a five-set thriller last time out, but is all praise for the man he faces next.

“I think he’s the greatest fighter ever in this sport. It’s unbelievable he’s doing. I admire him, like, the way he’s on the court, you know,” Berrettini said about Nadal.

“Like his attitude is something that it’s — I think it’s close to the perfection. He’s always, like, 5-0, 40-Love down, he’s always there. It’s something that’s not that easy to do.”

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal

The 23-year-old then recalled an old memory of the multi-time Grand Slam Champion that sticks out for him.

“I remember the (2005) finals in Rome against Coria, and I don’t know how to say, they were, like, giving the match on the TV but not the — for free, you know.”

“It was, like, a channel that was about cartoons. I was young. These guys, I mean, six hours. Come on. I want to catch my cartoons (smiling). I remember that, yeah. It was unbelievable. Was unbelievable. Actually, I think also a lot of — I was going to school, and a lot of my classmates, they actually, I think, from there they started to follow tennis more, to watch tennis more, because the match was free and they watched the match.”

“They were, Oh, you’re playing this sport then? I was, like, Yeah. I’m dreaming about playing these kind of matches. And now I’m here. So I’m happy.”

(Quotes via Tennis World USA)